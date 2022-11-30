Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout

New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - T20 Series - Scotland v New Zealand - The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - July 29, 2022 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
New Zealand claim ODI series v India after Christchurch washout
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - 3rd IT20 - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 10, 2022 India's Shreyas Iyer in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
30 Nov 2022 05:50PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 05:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled one-day international series against India 1-0 after the third and final match was washed out in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Electing to field, New Zealand bundled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne claiming three wickets apiece.

Shreyas Iyer made 49 but it was Washington Sundar's belligerent 51 that took India past the 200-mark.

Having raced to 104-1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen's breezy 57, New Zealand had looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play.

New Zealand won the series opener in Auckland by seven wickets but rain washed out the second match in Hamilton.

India, who rested several frontline players including regular captain Rohit Sharma for the tour, won the preceding T20 series 1-0.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.