New Zealand coach Bunting steps down after Women's World Cup failure

New Zealand coach Allan Bunting has stepped down following the nation's failed title defence at the Women's Rugby World Cup.
The six-times world champions were knocked out of the semi-finals by Canada in a major shock in England, their earliest exit since the 2014 tournament in France.
New Zealand Rugby said Bunting had declined to reapply for the position and would now seek a replacement.
Bunting said he looked forward to new opportunities in high performance sport.
"It’s been an absolute honour to lead the Black Ferns in this position," Bunting said in a New Zealand Rugby statement.
"To have played a role in the growth of the women's game during this time has been a privilege."