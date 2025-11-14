Logo
New Zealand coach Bunting steps down after Women's World Cup failure
Rugby Union - Women's World Cup 2025 - Bronze Final - New Zealand v France - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - September 27, 2025 New Zealand head coach Allan Bunting during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

14 Nov 2025 08:15AM
New Zealand coach Allan Bunting has stepped down following the nation's failed title defence at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The six-times world champions were knocked out of the semi-finals by Canada in a major shock in England, their earliest exit since the 2014 tournament in France.

New Zealand Rugby said Bunting had declined to reapply for the position and would now seek a replacement.

Bunting said he looked forward to new opportunities in high performance sport.

"It’s been an absolute honour to lead the Black Ferns in this position," Bunting said in a New Zealand Rugby statement.

"To have played a role in the growth of the women's game during this time has been a privilege."

Source: Reuters
