Nov 17 : New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has demanded a big response from the All Blacks against England after they "let the country down" with their shock defeat by Wales.

New Zealand remain in pole position to finish top of their section and qualify for the first Nations Championship final in London despite the 35-28 loss in Cardiff at the weekend.

But a first defeat to Wales in 73 years stung the New Zealanders, and Rennie said he was the first to take responsibility at the Monday review.

"The first thing we talked about was I should have done a better job last week," Rennie told reporters in London.

"We picked a side that was a very good side and a side I was confident if we played to our potential we'd perform well.

"They're (the players) feeling it. They know we let ourselves down, we let our country down."

New Zealand made two injury-enforced changes to their squad ahead of the England game, with Sam Darry replacing lock Jamie Hannah and Billy Proctor replacing centre Quinn Tupaea.

Winger Will Jordan may be fit to play after missing the Wales game with a minor hamstring tear.

Rennie said the All Blacks had plenty of improvement in them, singling out the attack for lacking vision as they failed to cross the try-line for nearly the last 30 minutes as Wales mounted a brave defensive effort.

"We're all reflecting on what we could have done better because you can't just blame the guys on the field," he said.

"The players not in the (match-day) 23 - we need to make sure they train really well on the Thursday to paint pictures and put us under pressure and so on.

"It was disappointing and not good enough but we've got to learn from it. You have to bottle-up that feeling post-game because it hurts and we've got some pretty big games of footy coming up over the next couple of weeks and next year."