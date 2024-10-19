New Zealand dismiss India for 462, need 107 for memorable win

BENGALURU :India were in danger of suffering their first home test loss to New Zealand since 1988, despite Sarfaraz Khan's 150 and Rishabh Pant's 99, when the tourists bowled them out for 462 on the fourth day of their rain-interrupted series opener on Saturday.

Needing 107 to wrap up a memorable victory and humble India again after dismissing them for 46 and making 402 in reply, the Black Caps had yet to score when rain forced play to be called off after Tom Latham and Devon Conway had faced four balls.

Pace bowlers Matt Henry (3-102) and William O'Rourke (3-92) had been carted all over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by Sarfaraz and Pant earlier in the day, but they scythed through India's tail as the gloom descended on home fans.

Resuming on 231-3, India made light of overcast conditions as Sarfaraz rose to the challenge, taking on New Zealand's fast bowlers with his innovative brand of batting for a blistering 150, while Pant was dismissed shortly before tea.

The duo put on 177 for the fourth wicket, their momentum briefly halted by a spell of rain in the morning, and they wore down the bowlers in bright afternoon sunshine to spark slim hopes of a spectacular comeback victory.

Sarfaraz perished playing a tired shot against Tim Southee while Pant was bowled out by O'Rourke, before a collapse allowed New Zealand to gain the upper hand again after they had rattled the hosts for a first-innings lead of 356.

Sarfaraz's knock was marked by cuts behind the wicketkeeper but it was a thunderous backfoot drive for four that brought him his century and he celebrated like the final sprinter in a gold medal-winning relay team with a lap around the infield.

It was sweet revenge for the Mumbaikar, who was among five players to be dismissed for a duck as India were bowled out for their worst home total of 46 in the first innings after the opening day's play was washed out.

New Zealand earlier missed a big opportunity to have Pant run out after a mix-up between the batsmen, as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell left his line to intercept a throw from the deep when he should have stayed rooted to the stumps.

Pant, who was unable to keep wickets midway through the New Zealand innings with a knee injury, rode his luck and brought up his half-century with a boundary.

He returned after the lengthy rain interruption, smashed Rachin Ravindra for a huge six to take India to 350 runs and charged down the wicket to hit O'Rourke for a boundary moments before the hosts wiped out the deficit.

Sarfaraz milked runs and helped India to pass 400 before departing but Pant continued the carnage with some meaty shots, including an audacious six off Southee, only to chop one from O'Rourke back on to his stumps against the run of play.

O'Rourke removed KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja shortly after while Henry got rid of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj before play was called off early when New Zealand's batsmen took to the pitch for their chase.