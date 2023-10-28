Logo
New Zealand elect to field, Head returns for Australia
New Zealand elect to field, Head returns for Australia

New Zealand elect to field, Head returns for Australia

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Netherlands - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 25, 2023 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner during the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/file Photo

28 Oct 2023 01:08PM
DHARAMSALA, India : New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field against Australia, who welcomed back opener Travis Head for the trans-Tasman 50-overs World Cup contest on Saturday.

Head, who missed Australia's first five matches in the tournament recovering from a fracture, replaced all-rounder Cameron Green in the side, which has strung together three wins in a row to revive the campaign to lie fourth in the points table.

New Zealand, who sit one place above Australia, also made one change, bringing in James Neesham in place of Mark Chapman, who is nursing a calf niggle.

"Early start, reasonable surface, there may be something early with the new ball because of a day game," Latham said of the decision to field.

Australia counterpart Pat Cummins said Australia would fancy setting up a big target for an in-form New Zealand team.

"They are a team we know really well, but they know us really well too," Cummins said.

"Excited to get going. We'll try and set up a big score."

Teams:

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Source: Reuters

