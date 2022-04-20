Logo
New Zealand to face Costa Rica in World Cup playoff on Jun 14
New Zealand's Chris Wood kicks the ball during a 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Peru in Wellington on Nov 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Anthony Phelps)

20 Apr 2022 04:30PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 06:20PM)
New Zealand will face Costa Rica in an intercontinental World Cup qualifier in Doha, Qatar on Jun 14, New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Wednesday (Apr 20).

The All Whites took a big step towards qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010 after progressing through Oceania's qualification with a 100 per cent record.

They will face Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying standings and are 31st in the FIFA rankings to New Zealand's 101st.

The winner of the playoff will enter Group E, which features four-times champions Germany, 2010 winners Spain and Japan.

The tournament will run from Nov 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first time the tournament has been hosted in the Middle East.

 

 

Source: Reuters/zl

