New Zealand fired up for crunch match against Switzerland

DUNEDIN, New Zealand : New Zealand will draw energy from a raucous atmosphere at the covered Dunedin Stadium as they look to book a place in the Women's World Cup knockout phase with victory over Switzerland on Sunday.

Co-hosts New Zealand will reach the last 16 with a win, though a draw may be enough if Norway beat the Philippines in the other Group A match.

With Dunedin boasting a big student population, the roofed stadium is famous for rowdy crowds and a party section of the terraces called "The Zoo", where fans often dress up in costume.

"I think the way the stadium is set up it's going to be loud. It's going to echo," New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson told reporters on Saturday.

"I can't wait to see how (the fans) get on our side and help us get over the line tomorrow."

Having upset Norway 1-0 in their opener for their first ever World Cup victory, New Zealand fell back to earth with a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Wellington.

The setback has done little to dent the co-hosts' spirits, though, with coach Jitka Klimkova raving about her players' sharpness at training.

Klimkova said they had worked hard on execution in front of goal after being thwarted by the Philippines.

"We reviewed (the Philippines game) ... and we saw a lot of good football during that game.

"We lacked a little bit of composure in the final third but how many times we entered the final third, that was one of our records in our play.

"Today's session and the last game that we played was one of our best football (sessions) I've seen."

Switzerland are top of the group on four points, one ahead of second-placed New Zealand, after holding Norway to a draw and beating the Philippines 2-0.

"We are first in the group, and we want to stay in this position," said Switzerland coach Inka Grings.

"We’ll know what to expect. We are looking forward to this game as it’s a unique event to play against the co-host."