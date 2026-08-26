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New Zealand flanker Segner ruled out of rest of South Africa tour
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New Zealand flanker Segner ruled out of rest of South Africa tour

New Zealand flanker Segner ruled out of rest of South Africa tour

Rugby Union - New Zealand tour of South Africa - Stormers v New Zealand - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - August 7, 2026 New Zealand's Anton Segner in action with Stormers' Connor Evans REUTERS/Esa Alexander

26 Aug 2026 07:49AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2026 07:55AM)
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Aug 26 : Flanker Anton Segner has been ruled out of the rest of New Zealand's tour of South Africa following ankle surgery, coach Dave Rennie said.

German-born Segner was a late withdrawal from the All Blacks' match-day squad for the first test at Ellis Park after complaining of a swollen ankle, which was later diagnosed as acute inflammatory arthritis.

Rennie said Segner needed keyhole surgery to clean the ankle out.

“He'll come with us to Cape Town but he won't take part in the rest of the tour," Rennie told reporters after the 41-35 win over the Lions at Ellis Park. 

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Rennie said no replacements would be called up as he believed the squad had enough loose forwards to cover them for the three remaining tests in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Baltimore.

The All Blacks remain unbeaten on tour, having claimed wins over four provincial opponents and upset the Springboks 33-16 at Ellis Park.

Source: Reuters
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