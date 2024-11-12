New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka after suffering a calf strain in the second Twenty20 match against the South Asians.

Ferguson was struck down with the injury soon after becoming his nation's sixth bowler to take a T20 hat-trick as New Zealand won by five runs in Dambulla on Sunday to split the series 1-1.

The team said he would return to New Zealand for scans and rehab, scratching him from the three-match ODI series starting in Dambulla on Wednesday.

"We’re gutted for Lockie," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he’s also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he’ll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us."

Adam Milne will replace Ferguson in the squad.

"Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group," said Stead.