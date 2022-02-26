New Zealand hit back early on day two, South Africa 298-7

New Zealand's seamers rallied to capture four wickets to leave South Africa 298 for seven at lunch on day two of the second test in Christchurch on Saturday.

Marco Jansen was 11 not out and fellow tailender Kagiso Rabada was on two at the break, with South Africa's position of strength at 238 for three at the end of day one having completely evaporated.

Matt Henry and Neil Wagner captured two wickets apiece, with the former removing Temba Bavuma (29) and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne (4), and the latter dismissing Rassie van der Dussen (35) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (14).

Temba Bavuma and Van der Dussen had built a handy 58-run partnership before Henry broke it in surprising fashion with a slow yorker that clipped Bavuma's off-stump.

Under pressure to produce a score after failing to surpass 30 in his five previous tests, Verreyne was gone soon after, lured into playing at an outswinger and sending the nick to home captain Tom Latham in the slips.

Van der Dussen's dismissal was more galling, though, as he played at a full and wide delivery, with the half-volley flicking a thick edge to second slip.

Mulder looked to move the score along and was out bungling a pull shot, with the top edge soaring high before landing safely in wicket-keeper Tom Blundell's gloves.

The morning session undid much of South Africa's good work on day one when rookie opener Sarel Erwee scored a century in his second test.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after thrashing the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the first meeting in Christchurch last week.

While a draw will be enough for New Zealand to claim their first ever series win over South Africa, victory would see the Black Caps dislodge Australia as the world's number one test side, while shoring up their World Test Championship defence with maximum points.

