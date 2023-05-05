Logo
Sport

New Zealand to host inaugural top-tier WXV tournament
New Zealand to host inaugural top-tier WXV tournament

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales, Britain - October 31, 2020 Wales' Gareth Davies kicks the ball REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

05 May 2023 04:09PM
World Cup champions New Zealand will host six teams in the top tier of the WXV tournament's inaugural edition, World Rugby announced on Friday.

WXV 1, the top tier of the three-tier global women's tournament, will see England, France and Wales take on the top three teams from the Pacific Fours competition - which features Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

England, France and Wales qualified for the top tier after finishing in the top three of this year's Six Nations tournament.

"With women and girls leading our strategy to grow the sport on a global basis, this competition will increase the reach and impact of the sport and drive the overall competitiveness of women's international rugby...," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

The three-tier global women's tournament will be held in October and November, with WXV 1 taking place across three weekends from Oct. 21 to Nov. 4, meaning it will overlap with the men's World Cup, which runs from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.

The second tier WXV 2 will take place in South Africa, and will also be contested by six teams, including Scotland, the fourth-placed team from the Pacific Fours tournament and one team each from Oceania, Asia and Africa.

Italy will play Spain to determine the final European representatives in WXV 2 and WXV 3.

World Rugby are yet to announce the hosts of WXV 3.

Source: Reuters

