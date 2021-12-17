New Zealand keen to end four-year wait for home game

New Zealand Football (NZF) Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell said he is pushing for the men's national team to play on home soil in 2022 after more than four years without a game in front of their home fans.

New Zealand last played at home in 2017 when they hosted Peru in a World Cup playoff. Oceania's preliminaries for the 2022 World Cup were switched to a centralised format in Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pragnell said he wanted the 'All Whites' to play at home regardless of whether they qualify for Qatar.

"We'll be pursuing home games for the All Whites regardless," he told the New Zealand Herald.

"Regardless of whether we are (at the World Cup) or not, we're eyeing options."

Pragnell said NZF had been in discussions with Football Australia to co-host potential opponents, as well as the potential for a match between the All Whites and Socceroos for the first time since June 2011.

Meetings between the Trans-Tasman rivals have been reduced since Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation in 2006.

"There is that keen desire for us to play each other again and more regularly as well," said Pragnell.

"Often confederation calendars can be tricky in that regard, but that is a constant point of exploration.

"There's no lack of desire from either party to make it happen and willingness is always a good start. Having the relationship as a foundation is a good point."

Pragnell said financial issues would also be weighed up in selecting the opposition.

"The cost and risk associated with home games has to be carefully calculated," he said.

"You need to balance those up pretty carefully and have an opposition that is going to be a big drawcard."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)