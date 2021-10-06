New Zealand launch new four-team women's competition

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday it has launched a four-team women's competition to begin in March next year.

'Super Rugby Aupiki' will be played across four weekends and feature the Blues, Chiefs and Hurricanes along with a combined South Island team comprising players from the Crusaders and Highlanders regions.

NZR's announcement follows the first women's Super Rugby match played in May, where the Chiefs beat the Blues 39-12 at Auckland's Eden Park in the exhibition game.

New Zealand's 'Black Ferns' are set to defend their title at the women's Rugby World Cup next year.

"Next year is absolutely huge for women's rugby and this competition will be the perfect showcase to kick things off and get the rugby public engaged in women's rugby," said https://www.superrugby.co.nz/news/green-light-for-super-rugby-aupiki Cate Sexton, NZR's head of the women's game.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)