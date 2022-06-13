New Zealand lead England by 14 after running through tail

NOTTINGHAM : New Zealand take a 14 run lead into their second innings after they rattled through England's lower order on Monday to bowl the host's out for 539 with Trent Boult taking five wickets.

England added just 66 runs for their final five wickets and the game is now perfectly poised for the final two days.

Joe Root, resuming on 163 after his fine batting on Sunday, looked in positive mood and his audacious, Twenty20 style 'scoop' of Tim Southee indicated he wanted to progress at haste.

But Root had added just 13 runs when he drove Boult to Southee at extra-cover and New Zealand wasted no time in exposing England's tail.

Stuart Broad's edge off spinner Michael Bracewell was superbly caught one-handed by Daryl Mitchell and then Ben Foakes' useful innings ended on 56 after he was run-out following a mix-up with Matthew Potts.

Potts was then bowled by a lovely inswinger from Boult and Bracewell picked up his third wicket to end England's innings with James Anderson stumped.

Boult ended with figures of 5-106, the tenth five wicket haul of his test career and the fifth time he has reached that mark against England.