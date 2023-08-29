Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand lock Barrett cleared to play in World Cup opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand lock Barrett cleared to play in World Cup opener

New Zealand lock Barrett cleared to play in World Cup opener

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - New Zealand v South Africa - World Cup warm-up - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - August 25, 2023 New Zealand's Scott Barrett reacts after being shown two yellow cards leading to a red card by referee Matthew Carley Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 03:08AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 03:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett will face no further sanction after his red card in the record 35-7 loss to South Africa at Twickenham on Friday, leaving the second row free to line up against France in the Rugby World Cup opener on Sep 8.

Barrett received two yellow cards in New Zealand’s heaviest ever defeat, the second just before halftime for a reckless entry into the ruck as he struck Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx on the ground.

The incident was looked at by the bunker review during the game and not upgraded to a red card, though because Barrett received two sin-bin visits in the match, he was automatically awarded one anyway.

An independent judicial committee on Monday decided the sending-off was sufficient sanction as “the player was sent off for two yellow cards, and the first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning.”

Regarding the second, the committee judged there were mitigating circumstances as Barrett’s initial contact with Marx had been on his arm, before rising to the neck area, and that the player admitted his guilt and had shown remorse.  

Barrett is one of three brothers in the New Zealand squad, along fullback Beauden and centre Jordie. 

The judicial committee process has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after England captain Owen Farrell initially had a red card against Wales rescinded, before he was suspended for four games following an appeal by World Rugby.  

He will miss England’s first two fixtures of the World Cup against Argentina and Japan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.