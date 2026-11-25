Nov 24 : New Zealand will be without their record try-scorer Will Jordan for the Nations Championship third-place playoff against England at Twickenham on Saturday due to a recurring hamstring injury, New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

• Utility back Jordan, 28, has an All Blacks record 56 tries in 65 appearances but is not fit enough to take part this weekend. He will not be replaced in the squad

• Hooker Codie Taylor is being assessed for availability due to a tight calf, with Samisoni Taukei'aho joining the squad in London as cover

• "We are hopeful that Codie may be cleared to play, but have brought Samisoni in as cover in case he is not declared fit. It is great to see Soni recovered from his calf injury and back in with the group," New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said

• Lock Tupou Vaa'i (facial injury) and centre Anton Lienert-Brown (knee) remain injury doubts ahead of the naming of the team on Thursday

• New Zealand meet England for the second week running. England won 37-12 when the teams clashed last Saturday