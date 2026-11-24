Nov 24 : Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second test against India, which starts in Christchurch on Friday, by a hamstring injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

• The 33-year-old paceman suffered a right-hamstring injury while training in Wellington this week and will be replaced in the squad by Matt Fisher, who played his only test against Zimbabwe last year

• Tickner was not selected for the drawn first test but New Zealand might be looking to make some changes to their pace attack after India scored 720-9 declared in their only innings on a flat Basin Reserve track

• New Zealand have already lost frontline spinner Mitch Santner for the series after he fractured his right hand in the one-day series against India

• Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young