Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand need a better diet of competitive football-coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand need a better diet of competitive football-coach

New Zealand need a better diet of competitive football-coach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 14, 2022 Costa Rica's Anthony Contreras and New Zealand's Winston Reid clash REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
New Zealand need a better diet of competitive football-coach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 14, 2022 New Zealand coach Danny Hay reacts REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
15 Jun 2022 04:10PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 04:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : New Zealand need more competitive football at a higher level if they are to raise the profile of the game in the rugby-mad nation, coach Danny Hay said after his side were eliminated in their World Cup playoff.

The Kiwis lost a controversial intercontinental playoff tie against Costa Rica in Doha despite dominating Tuesday's match.

It was their fourth successive playoff as winners of the Oceania confederation qualifiers but the third defeat in a row, following losses to Mexico ahead of 2014 finals and Peru for the last World Cup in Russia.

New Zealand were again Oceania winners in the 2022 preliminaries but played only five matches against small Pacific island nations.

"We need meaningful games at a higher level," Hay said. "It's difficult when we're not getting consistent games that actually matter.

"It’s one thing us playing friendlies against quality opposition but games where you have that pressure element attached to them, where you have to win, I think that’s something that would be very nice for us to have on a regular basis.

"And I think it would bring far more profile for the game because one big game every four years isn't enough," he said.

Oceania have been guaranteed one slot in the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America in 2026 and, given New Zealand’s dominance of the region, they will be odds on favourites to reach the finals in four years’ time.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us