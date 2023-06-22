Logo
Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia set for record crowd in France warmup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Norway v Australia - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - June 22, 2019 Australia players before the match REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - France v Greece - Stade Louis Dugauguez, Sedan, France - September 6, 2022 France's Grace Geyoro celebrates scoring their first goal with Sandy Baltimore, Marion Torrent and teammates REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
22 Jun 2023 08:18AM
MELBOURNE : Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia are set to play their warmup match against France in front of a record crowd in Melbourne next month in a boost for organisers of the global showpiece.

Over 40,000 tickets have been snapped up for the Bastille Day clash at Docklands Stadium on July 14, governing body Football Australia said on Thursday.

The biggest attendance for a stand-alone Australian women's soccer match was 36,109 when the hosts played world champion United States in November, 2021 at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

More than one million tickets have been sold for the July 20 - Aug 20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, putting the tournament on track to become the most attended, stand-alone women's sporting event ever.

Australia's opening match against Ireland was switched to the 69,000-capacity Olympic Stadium due to high demand for tickets.

New Zealand's opener against Norway is also tipped to be a sell-out at Auckland's 40,500-capacity Eden Park.

Source: Reuters

