New Zealand out for 285, England take team hat-trick
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2022 England's Stuart Broad celebrates with Joe Root after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2022 England's Matt Parkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2022 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2022 New Zealand's Tom Blundell walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
04 Jun 2022 08:04PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 08:04PM)
LONDON : Daryl Mitchell reached his century but Tom Blundell fell agonisingly short as New Zealand were bowled out for 285 runs in their second innings on Saturday, setting England a target of 277 to win the first test at Lords.

Mitchell and Blundell opened the play after a 30-minute rain delay at the start of the third day, both close to their centuries with the tourists on 236-4.

Mitchell quickly notched his second test ton in the first over of the morning, but the Kiwis were then undone by the second new ball as Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad swept through the batting order, including a team hat-trick of three wickets in as many balls.

Blundell was unable to match his opening partner and was trapped leg before wicket for 96.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

