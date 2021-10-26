Logo
New Zealand paceman Ferguson out of T20 World Cup with calf tear
New Zealand paceman Ferguson out of T20 World Cup with calf tear

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

26 Oct 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 10:24PM)
New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup due to a calf muscle tear, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Zealand Cricket said the 30-year-old felt tightness in his right calf after a training session and an MRI scan ahead of their tournament opener against Pakistan on Tuesday revealed a grade two tear which would rule him out for up to four weeks.

He will be replaced in the 15-player squad by Adam Milne, subject to approval by the International Cricket Council's Technical Committee.

"It's a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"He's a massive part of our side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow.

"However, we are fortunate to have a like-for-like replacement in the form of Adam who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks."

Milne will not play in Tuesday's game as he awaits ICC approval.

New Zealand have never been past the last four in the six previous World Cups but confidence will be high after T20 home series triumphs over West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in the last two years.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

