New Zealand qualify for 2026 World Cup with 3-0 win over New Caledonia

New Zealand qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Monday as veterans Michael Boxall and Kosta Barbarouses scored in a second-half burst to beat New Caledonia 3-0 in Auckland.

Centre back Boxall scored his first goal for New Zealand in his 55th international with a header on the one hour mark at Eden Park before Barbarouses volleyed over the goalkeeper five minutes later.

Substitute Elijah Just capped the win with a third goal in the 80th minute as the All Whites celebrated the nation's third World Cup appearance after 1982 and 2010.

While New Zealand won the regional qualifying round for the last three tournaments, they missed out on the finals after losing in the intercontinental playoffs.

For 2026, whichever team topped the table in Oceania had an automatic berth in the finals for the first time.

New Zealand become the second team to qualify, with Japan - competing in the Asian region - booking their ticket with a 2-0 home winover Bahrain last week.

Injury soured New Zealand's victory slightly with captain Chris Wood limping off early in the second half.

Ranked 152nd in the world and dominated by amateur footballers, the Pacific territory of New Caledonia battled hard to keep the All Whites from scoring for nore than 60 minutes before Boxall's header proved the breakthrough.

New Caledonia will have another chance to qualify for 2026, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, in the intercontinental playoffs.