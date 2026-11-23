Nov 23 : New Zealand fought a battling rearguard to deny India as the first test in Wellington ended in a draw on Monday with the tourists five wickets short of converting their mammoth first-innings lead into a victory.

India entered the final day requiring eight dismissals to take a 1-0 lead in the series and give their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes a boost and were down to the last two specialist batters at tea.

New Zealand were 239-5 in their second innings, still trailing India's first-innings 720-9 declared by 113 runs, when the captains shook hands to end the contest.

Daryl Mitchell, who made 49 not out, and first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips (26) put on 63 for the sixth wicket on a Basin Reserve track that had been all but lifeless since the opening session-and-a-bit of the match.

India will take some confidence from their batting performance heading to Christchurch for the start of the second test on Friday after six players scored half centuries or better in their single innings.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both grabbed centuries in contrasting styles, while skipper Shubman Gill fell two runs short of the milestone.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah impressed on his return to test cricket after a year out as he helped reduce New Zealand to 70-5 on the opening day, although he was used sparingly as India chased the result on Monday.

PHILLIPS, MITCHELL OCCUPY THE CREASE

New Zealand's match was the tale of two sixth-wicket stands, the first of 216 runs between Henry Nicholls (175 not out) and Phillips (118) that enabled the hosts to post a respectable 368 in their first knock.

The second between Phillips and Mitchell on Monday was never going to be about the tally of runs but more about how long they occupied the crease.

They came together in the sixth over after lunch when Tom Blundell departed for 15 off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj to leave New Zealand at 176-5.

The delivery appeared to have beaten the bat before going through to wicketkeeper Pant but Kamboj heard something and when India reviewed, the DRS technology revealed the faintest of nicks.

In the opening session, spinner Washington Sundar had made the first breakthrough by removing Devon Conway for 65, the ball popping up off the opener's bat and pad for Pant to collect with an athletic catch.

Rachin Ravindra, the other overnight batter, followed for 37 with a miscued shot off the bowling of seamer Prasidh Krishna that flew to Rahul in the slips.

India will rue a few missed chances to make further inroads into the New Zealand batting order, most notably a potential run out that would have sent Mitchell back early in his innings.

The draw means New Zealand drop out of the top two in the 2025-2027 WTC standings with Australia moving up to join leaders and reigning champions South Africa. India remain fourth.