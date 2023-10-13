Logo
Sport

New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to 245-9 in World Cup
New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to 245-9 in World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 4, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 08:35PM
New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to a below-par 245-9 in their World Cup game in Chennai on Friday, as pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Matt Henry ran riot to put the 2019 runners-up in a strong position to secure a third successive victory.

Mushfiqur Rahim (66) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (40) staged a comeback with a 96-run partnership after their side had made a wobbly start with some careless strokeplay, but Bangladesh never built on that platform.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, playing his first match at the World Cup following an injury layoff, opted to bowl after winning the toss and his team struck with the first ball of the game as Trent Boult (2-45) had Litton Das caught at fine leg.

Ferguson (3-49) extracted early pace and bounce from the MA Chidambaram Stadium wicket to get rid of Tanzid Hasan (16) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (30) while Glenn Phillips dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in his first over to reduce Bangladesh to 56-4.

A cramping Shakib fell while attempting to pull Ferguson for a second straight six in the 30th over, before Mushfiqur had his stumps shattered by Matt Henry (2-58) as Bangladesh ended with modest total despite a late surge by Mahmudullah (41 not out).

Source: Reuters

