Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand Rugby to discuss sponsorship deal after Altrad trial verdict
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand Rugby to discuss sponsorship deal after Altrad trial verdict

14 Dec 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 12:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said they will hold meetings with stakeholders to discuss their sponsorship deal with Altrad after the construction company's owner was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence in Paris on Tuesday.

According to reports in French media, Mohed Altrad, who also owns rugby club Montpellier, was found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets, in relation to his company's sponsorship of the France rugby team.

The case also involved Bernard Laporte, the head of the French Rugby Federation, who received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euros ($79,672.50) fine.

The court was not immediately available for comment.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

NZR had announced a six-year partnership with Altrad in August last year, allowing the construction company's logo to appear on the front of the men's and women's team shirts, as well as those of the sevens and youth teams.

"We have been in discussions on the possibility of this outcome for some time," NZR said in a statement to New Zealand media on Wednesday.

"With the verdict against Mr Altrad personally now having been handed down, we will be reconvening with representatives from the company immediately - as well as with our key stakeholders."

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.