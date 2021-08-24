New Zealand to skip Paralympic opening ceremony over virus fears

TOKYO: New Zealand's Paralympic team said it will not attend Tuesday's (Aug 24) opening ceremony in Tokyo over coronavirus safety fears, as infections surge in the Japanese capital.

Organisers have reported 161 COVID-19 cases linked to the Paralympics so far, mostly among staff and contractors living in Japan but also including six athletes.

Paralympics New Zealand said its athletes would not take part in the opening ceremony, where two flagbearers usually lead teammates into the Olympic Stadium.

"Our team will not be attending as we continue our commitment to our COVID-19 Operating Principles and Guidelines, aimed at keeping our team as safe as possible," it said in a statement.

Instead of appointing flagbearers, two athletes will be given symbolic "leadership roles".

Throughout the pandemic, New Zealand has pursued a "COVID zero" elimination strategy, resulting in just 26 deaths in a population of 5 million.

But a national lockdown is currently in place to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, after a virus cluster broke a six-month run of no local cases.