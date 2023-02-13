Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone

New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 12, 2022 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson walks off the field after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone
Cricket - Third Test - England v New Zealand - Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 23, 2022 England's Jack Leach reacts after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone
Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 14, 2022 New Zealand's Tom Blundell Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
13 Feb 2023 03:31PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 03:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand's preparations for the test series against England are being hit on all fronts with a cyclone, a key injury and new-born babies tearing up the squad's plans in the leadup.

Towering paceman Kyle Jamieson, in his first test squad since hurting his back on the tour of England last year, has suffered a relapse of the injury and could be ruled out of both tests, New Zealand media reported.

Head coach Gary Stead declined to reveal the nature of the injury but said Jamieson, who took 3-65 in a two-day warm-up match in Hamilton, was being assessed by medical staff.

Cyclone Gabrielle, which was bearing down on the North Island on Monday and had cut power to thousands of homes, prevented players from linking up with the squad for a training camp in Tauranga ahead of the series-opener in Mount Maunganui starting on Thursday.

"It's had a wee bit of an impact on travel for some people," Stead told reporters.

With flights cancelled due to the storm, paceman Blair Tickner and opener Will Young had resorted to driving themselves up from Napier, fours hours south of Tauranga.

Batsman Henry Nicholls also had his flight cancelled and was not expected to arrive at Tauranga until Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell had remained in Wellington following the birth of his second child, while paceman Matt Henry was awaiting the birth of his first in Christchurch, the team said.

"(The babies) are exciting for our team ... but yeah, it's disappointing, the weather with the way it is, but there's a lot more people worse off at the top of the North Island than what we are here," said Stead.

Both New Zealand and England moved training indoors on Monday to escape heavy rain.

The first test will be a pink ball one, only the second hosted by New Zealand.

New Zealand beat England in the nation's first day-night test nearly five years ago at Eden Park in Auckland.

England have lost their last five pink ball tests, including two heavy defeats to Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes.

England's Ollie Robinson, who had a miserable, injury-blighted match in the last of them in Hobart, said neither he nor fellow paceman James Anderson were fans of day-night tests or the pink Kookaburra ball.

"We’ve been trying to get them to swing this last week and they’re very inconsistent and the seam is a bit grippier in the surface," he told reporters.

"They're just not a traditional cricket ball. Jimmy's not happy about it.

"Traditional test cricket ... there’s nothing wrong with it. I don’t think we need to play these pink ball games. A bit gimmicky."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.