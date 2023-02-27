Logo
Williamson surpasses Taylor as New Zealand's most prolific test batter
Williamson surpasses Taylor as New Zealand's most prolific test batter

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - New Zealand v England - Second Test - Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand - December 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action with England's Joe Root REUTERS/Ross Setford

27 Feb 2023 06:08AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 07:45AM)
Kane Williamson became New Zealand's leading run-scorer in tests on Monday, eclipsing Ross Taylor on day four of the second test against England in Wellington.

The former New Zealand captain hit England paceman James Anderson through midwicket for four with the fourth ball of the morning at the Basin Reserve to pass Taylor's previous record of 7,683 runs.

Taylor retired from international cricket last year after 112 tests.

New Zealand resumed on 202 for three in the morning, needing 24 runs to make England bat again after visiting captain Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on on day three.

Source: Reuters

