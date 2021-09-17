Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand unilaterally suspends ODI series in Pakistan after security alert - Pakistan Cricket Board
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand unilaterally suspends ODI series in Pakistan after security alert - Pakistan Cricket Board

17 Sep 2021 06:04PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 06:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that New Zealand cricket officials had informed them that they were unilaterally suspending all their scheduled One Day International series in Pakistan after receiving a security alert.

The series was scheduled to begin on Friday.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," PCB said in statement.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us