New Zealand to warm up for World Cup playoff with Peru friendly

WELLINGTON : New Zealand will warm up for their World Cup qualifying intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica with a friendly against Peru in Barcelona, New Zealand Football said on Friday.

The All Whites will take on Peru in Spain on June 5, nine days before they play Costa Rica in Doha with a spot at the World Cup finals on the line. They will also play another international friendly in Qatar on June 9.

Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 over two legs in an intercontinental playoff in 2017 to earn a spot at the last World Cup and will play Australia or the United Arab Emirates for a ticket to this year's tournament in Qatar.

"Peru are a top side, ranked number 22 in the world, but we need these kind of challenges if we want to compete at this level," New Zealand coach Danny Hay said in a statement.

"With them playing in the other intercontinental playoff, against either Australia or UAE, they are the perfect side to be facing.

"It is also really good we have a warm-up game in Doha so we have the opportunity to get used to the conditions."

New Zealand have qualified for the World Cup finals twice, in 1982 and 2010, returning home from the latter tournament unbeaten after three draws in the group stage.