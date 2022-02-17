New Zealand win toss, bowl in first test against South Africa

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl in the first test of their two-test series against South Africa in Christchurch on Thursday.

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson as he recovers from an elbow injury.

New Zealand will also be without pace bowler Trent Boult, who is awaiting the birth of a child.

South Africa are without Keegan Petersen after the right-handed batter contracted the coronavirus.

