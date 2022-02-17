Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand win toss, bowl in first test against South Africa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand win toss, bowl in first test against South Africa

New Zealand win toss, bowl in first test against South Africa

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 23, 2021 New Zealand's Tom Latham looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

17 Feb 2022 06:00AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl in the first test of their two-test series against South Africa in Christchurch on Thursday.

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson as he recovers from an elbow injury.

New Zealand will also be without pace bowler Trent Boult, who is awaiting the birth of a child.

South Africa are without Keegan Petersen after the right-handed batter contracted the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Ballarat, Australia; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us