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New Zealand wing Clarke out of South Africa tour with shoulder injury
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New Zealand wing Clarke out of South Africa tour with shoulder injury

New Zealand wing Clarke out of South Africa tour with shoulder injury

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland v New Zealand - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 8, 2025 New Zealand's Caleb Clarke in action with Scotland's Ben White REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

15 Aug 2026 02:32AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2026 02:39AM)
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JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 : New Zealand have suffered another injury blow on their Greatest Rugby Rivalry tour of South Africa after wing Caleb Clarke was ruled out of the test series with a ruptured tendon in his shoulder.

Clarke was injured in the 54-0 victory over the Sharks in Durban on Tuesday and will return home. Coach Dave Rennie has decided against naming a replacement at this stage.

Clarke is the third All Blacks player ruled out of the tour through injury after hooker George Bell sustained a calf injury in training and centre Billy Proctor also sustained a shoulder injury.

New Zealand play the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday in their latest tour fixture. The four-test series against the Springboks begins in Johannesburg in August 22. 

Source: Reuters
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