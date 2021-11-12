Logo
Cricket - New Zealand's Conway ruled out of T20 World Cup final
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - England v New Zealand - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2021 New Zealand's Devon Conway in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - New Zealand v India - First Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand - February 21, 2020 New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead during the warm up REUTERS/Martin Hunter
12 Nov 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 03:09AM)
New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup final against Australia due to a broken hand, head coach Gary Stead said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury when he struck his bat after being dismissed following a 38-ball 46 in Wednesday's semi-final win over England in Abu Dhabi.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out ... Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the Black Caps and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is," said Stead, adding that New Zealand will not call up a replacement.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury."

The left-hander will also miss the tour to India starting later this month.

New Zealand face Australia, who beat Pakistan by five wickets on Thursday, in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

