New Zealand's early World Cup exit puts Oceania free pass in spotlight

SANTA CLARA, California, June 27 : New Zealand's winless World Cup in North America proved a let-down for a nation that had waited 16 years for a return to the global stage, and has shone a harsh light on FIFA's decision to give Oceania an automatic qualifying berth.

The Chris Wood-captained All Whites made a positive start with a 2-2 draw against a distracted Iran but bowed out of the group stage with a 5-1 demolition by Belgium on Friday following a 3-1 loss to Egypt.

Despite being one of the tournament's lowest-ranked nations in a tough group, New Zealand's early exit will feel like a missed opportunity for the players and staff to make a bigger impact for football in the rugby-mad country.

While they fly home, similarly modest nations like South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina continue on after grinding through to the knockout phase.

The only Oceania nation with professional football, the All Whites were virtually guaranteed a free pass to the expanded 48-team finals, having previously needed to qualify on merit via intercontinental playoffs.

The last New Zealand team to qualify via that route were also eliminated at the group stage at South Africa 2010 but Ricki Herbert's men won worldwide acclaim for going unbeaten.

This time, there will be no heroes' homecoming for Darren Bazeley's side, who enjoyed an armchair ride through qualification against Pacific nation teams laden with semi-professionals and amateurs.

Oceania's automatic berth is a blessing for New Zealand, and its football association will cling to it jealously as it almost assures World Cup action every four years.

But other nations who miss out in tougher continental qualifying may find the loophole hard to swallow.

By most measures, Bazeley's New Zealand were the best-equipped of the three All Whites sides who qualified for World Cups, with a proven Premier League forward in Wood, an experienced spine and a schedule of warmups against quality opponents.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

While few backed New Zealand to sail into the knockout phase, the team were confident of springing a surprise.

Ultimately, they squandered a golden opportunity for three points in the Iran opener, having led twice through Eli Just's double only to be pegged back.

"That’ll be the big one we’ll look back on," Wood told reporters on Friday after the Belgium blow-out.

They also led 1-0 against Egypt before crumbling in the second half.

Their defence, regarded pre-tournament as a relatively solid part of their setup, shipped 10 goals.

While disappointing for fans, New Zealand may ultimately be stronger for the harsh lessons.

The qualifying prize money of $12.5 million is a big boost for a small football programme.

Rugby still dominates but soccer has a growing footprint, with Auckland FC, the nation's second professional team, winning the Australian championship in their second season this year and providing more pathways for talent.

Scotland-based Just is now a household name in the nation of five million after scoring three of their four goals.

Many of the 24 players in the squad who were at their first World Cup will be wiser if they return for 2028 in Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

Wood, 34, who made his World Cup debut in 2010, hopes to hang on for another.

"Hopefully, in four years’ time, those boys and this team will be in a great state," said the Nottingham Forest striker.