Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand's Fox wins Seve Ballesteros Award
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand's Fox wins Seve Ballesteros Award

New Zealand's Fox wins Seve Ballesteros Award
FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - British Masters - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, Britain - May 6, 2022 New Zealand's Ryan Fox in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New Zealand's Fox wins Seve Ballesteros Award
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 14, 2022 New Zealand's Ryan Fox tees off the 3rd during the first round REUTERS/Phil Noble
27 Jan 2023 10:46PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 10:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealander Ryan Fox has won the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted the 2022 Player of the Year by his fellow professionals on the DP World Tour, organisers said on Friday.

Fox, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Ras Al Khaimah Classic in 2022, beat world number one Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick to the award, claiming 50 per cent of the votes cast by DP World Tour members.

The 36-year-old is the first golfer from New Zealand to win the award since Michael Campbell in 2005.

"It's not something that I expected ever in my career. I would like to say it's something I dreamed of, but you look at those names on the trophy and I don't count myself as one of those," said Fox, who was second in the 2022 DP World Tour rankings behind McIlroy.

"Last year I thought I had a chance but a few other guys played pretty well, Rory, Matt, Jon Rahm, especially at the end of the year... To have your peers vote for you makes it that extra bit special."

The Player of the Year award is named after the late five-times major champion Ballesteros of Spain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.