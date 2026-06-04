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New Zealand's Jamieson takes five wickets as England crumble for 140
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New Zealand's Jamieson takes five wickets as England crumble for 140

New Zealand's Jamieson takes five wickets as England crumble for 140
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates after taking the LBW wicket of England's Gus Atkinson with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand's Jamieson takes five wickets as England crumble for 140
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates after taking the LBW wicket of England's Gus Atkinson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand's Jamieson takes five wickets as England crumble for 140
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England's Emilio Gay in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand's Jamieson takes five wickets as England crumble for 140
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England's Emilio Gay in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
04 Jun 2026 08:16PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 12:28AM)
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LONDON, England, June 4 : New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson took five wickets as England's first innings ended for 140 at Lord's on Thursday, where the visitors chose to field on a rain-disrupted first day of the three-match test series.

• Jamieson took five wickets for 62 runs as he dismissed debutant opener Emilio Gay, Jamie Smith, captain Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson.

• Harry Brook tried to steady the innings as he scored 56 runs but got caught trying to hit Nathan Smith for six.

• Smith took three wickets and Will O'Rourke took two, while only five England batters reached double digits.

• Umpires called for an early lunch and then tea due to rain and bad light under dark clouds.

Source: Reuters
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