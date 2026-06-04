New Zealand's Jamieson takes four wickets to leave England reeling at 118-8

LONDON, England, June 4 : New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson took four wickets as England crumbled to 118-8 after 33.1 overs at Lord's on Thursday, where the visitors chose to field on a rain-disrupted first day of the three-match test series.

• Jamieson took four wickets for 50 runs as he dismissed debutant opener Emilio Gay, Jamie Smith, captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson.

• Harry Brook tried to steady the innings as he scored 56 runs but got caught trying to hit Nathan Smith for six.

• The umpires, who had called for an early lunch due to rain, took an early tea break as light conditions worsened due to thick dark clouds.

• Ollie Robinson remains at the crease on one run, along with Josh Tongue, who has scored four.