New Zealand's Latham expects pace to be a factor in India series opener

BENGALURU, India : New Zealand's new captain Tom Latham said on Tuesday he expected pace bowlers to play a crucial role in what was likely to be a rain-interrupted opening match of the three-test India series.

Heavy rain hampered the final preparations for both teams on the eve of the contest and more showers are predicted throughout the week in which the Black Caps will aim to stop a rampant India from continuing their winning run at home.

"I certainly wasn't expecting the weather that we've had over the last couple of days since arriving here. Looking at the forecast, it obviously ... looks similar to what we've got today," Latham told reporters as rain poured down.

"Obviously the wicket being under the covers for a longer duration and it not necessarily being as hot as what we would usually expect here, I guess that potentially brings the fast bowlers into play.

"We had a look at the previous game that was played here a month ago (in the domestic league) and I think the seamers took a lot of wickets. Again, it's hard to say, because we haven't really had a look at the wicket in terms of a team we play."

Latham took over as permanent test captain from Tim Southee this month following a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka and is looking to help the team win their first match against India since 1988.

The hosts have not lost a series on home soil since 2012, adding to the difficult challenge in front of Latham and his team, but the skipper said they were raring to go.

"Every game that we come out to play, we want to win. The World Test Championship has produced cricket where teams are looking for results in terms of where they sit on the ladder," said Latham, whose side sit sixth.

"We'll certainly be no different. We'll be looking to win as much as we can. The situation will dictate the way we play and we're going to try to win."