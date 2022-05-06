Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand's Patel auctions 10-wicket haul shirt for hospital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand's Patel auctions 10-wicket haul shirt for hospital

New Zealand's Patel auctions 10-wicket haul shirt for hospital

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 21, 2021 New Zealand's Will Young and Ajaz Patel walk on the field as rain delays play Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

06 May 2022 04:24PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 04:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON : New Zealand's Ajaz Patel is auctioning the shirt he wore to claim all 10 wickets in a Mumbai test in December to raise money for a hospital in Auckland, the 33-year-old left-arm spinner said.

Patel became only the third bowler - after fellow spinners Jim Laker of England and India's Anil Kumble - to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a test match against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The auction attempts to raise money for a play therapist for the Starship Radiology Department at New Zealand's national children's hospital, Patel said.

"...while it was a special day for me, what they do to help kids and their families is even more significant and I hope the auction on @trademe can raise as many funds as possible for them," Patel said in an Instagram post.

All members of the test squad from that India tour have signed the shirt.

Patel has not played for New Zealand since that test but has been picked for the three-test series in England next month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us