New Zealand's Peterson announces her international retirement
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia vs New Zealand - Women's Cricket World Cup - Bristol, Britain - July 2, 2017 New Zealand's Anna Peterson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05 Oct 2021 02:34PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 02:31PM)
All-rounder Anna Peterson, the first New Zealand woman to pick up a hat-trick in a Twenty20 international, called time on her career with the national team on Tuesday after nearly a decade playing for the 'White Ferns'.

Peterson, who played 64 matches for New Zealand across one-day and T20 formats, said she would continue in domestic cricket while also working as a rugby manager for women and girls.

"I've loved every minute of playing for the White Ferns and representing New Zealand," the 31-year-old said.

"The White Ferns have a special team culture and I've been privileged to make some lifelong connections in the team while I've also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from across the globe."

Peterson made her final appearance for New Zealand at last year's T20 World Cup against eventual champions Australia.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

