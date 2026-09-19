New Zealand's Ravindra a doubt for India series after injury in promotional shoot

Sept 19 : New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra dislocated his shoulder while filming a diving catch during a promotional shoot, making him a doubt for next month's Twenty20 series against India, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

The injury to Ravindra's right shoulder occurred in Auckland during a commercial shoot with Sky on Wednesday, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Initial assessments by medical specialists ... have cleared major structural damage, but Ravindra’s return to play timeline will be determined by his progress during the first weeks of his rehabilitation," it said.

Ravindra, 26, has represented New Zealand in 115 matches across all formats as a versatile batter who can slot into the top or middle order, and a left-arm finger-spinner.

He was New Zealand's highest run-scorer in the 50-over World Cup in 2023 and their highest wicket-taker in this year's T20 World Cup, where they reached the final.

"We are gutted for Rachin," said New Zealand's performance manager Mike Sandle.

"As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place. It was a bit of a freak accident, and we’ll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future."

New Zealand will host India in five T20 matches from October 22, followed by five One-Day Internationals and two tests the following month.