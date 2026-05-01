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New Zealand's Santner out for a month with shoulder injury
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New Zealand's Santner out for a month with shoulder injury

New Zealand's Santner out for a month with shoulder injury

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - April 12, 2026 Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

01 May 2026 03:35PM
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May 1 : Mitchell Santner has been sidelined for a month by an injury to his left shoulder, New Zealand's cricket board (NZC) announced on Friday. 

Santner sustained the injury while fielding for the Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 103 runs last week.  

The all-rounder was assessed by a specialist on Friday after returning to New Zealand and was advised to undergo at least a month of rest and rehabilitation.

The 34-year-old will miss a one-off test against Ireland and the opening test of a three-match tour of England starting on June 4.

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New Zealand Cricket said his availability for the second and third tests would be evaluated at a later date.

Santner was replaced by South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in the Mumbai Indians squad.

Source: Reuters
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