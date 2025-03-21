New Zealand's Wood booked for signing autographs

New Zealand forward Chris Wood received one of the strangest yellow cards of the season when he was booked for signing autographs in the stands after scoring a hat-trick in his side's 7-0 defeat of Fiji in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Wood, who has enjoyed a superb season at Premier League club Nottingham Forest, was substituted to a standing ovation after his third goal in Wellington and headed straight to the stands to sign autographs and have his photo taken with fans.

However, Wood's act of goodwill incurred the wrath of referee Norbert Hauata who cautioned the striker as he made his way back to the pitch-side because the game was still going on.

"If that's the rules, that's the rules, Wood was quoted as saying by France 24. "Just doing something nice and trying to sign for the fans."

The All Whites will meet New Caledonia in the final of Oceania qualifying in Auckland on Monday as they try to book their first World Cup spot since South Africa 2010.