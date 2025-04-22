New Zealand's Woodman-Wickliffe comes out of retirement for Women's World Cup

Twice World Player of the Year Portia Woodman-Wickliffe announced on Tuesday she was coming out of retirement to help New Zealand in their attempt to win a third successive Women's World Cup in England later this year.

The 33-year-old retired from international rugby after helping New Zealand to a second Sevens gold at the Paris Olympics last year but reversed the decision after helping the Blues Women win Sky Super Rugby Aupiki.

"Each week in campaign I thought about the possibility of how I could potentially go to the World Cup more and more," she said in a statement.

"I thought about what it would mean to me but most importantly my whanau (family). I needed time to process everything and making myself available for this team is where I've landed."

A prolific try-scoring winger, Woodman-Wickliffe helped New Zealand to the 2017 World Cup title and to the defence of the title on home soil in 2021, when they stunned favourites England in the final.

The Sevens great said she had targeted 2025 as a year to explore as many opportunities as she could before having children.

England will be even stronger favourites when they host the 10th Women's World Cup in August and September so the return of Woodman-Wickliffe was welcome news for Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting.

"Portia is an exceptional human and I know she will enhance our Black Ferns environment," he said.

"On the field, she is someone who knows what it takes to win pinnacle events. Her natural ability to inspire others, her amazing athleticism, knowledge of the game and skillset will have a huge influence on all those around her."