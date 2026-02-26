New Zealand's Woodman-Wickliffe retires for second time

Feb 26 : New Zealand try-scoring machine Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has announced her second retirement from international rugby after coming back to play in her third Women's World Cup last year.

The twice Olympic champion and back-to-back World Cup winner confirmed on social media she would be walking away from both 'Black Ferns' women's squads in rugby sevens and XVs.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent my country ... one last time on the World Cup stage, a moment I will cherish forever," the 34-year-old winger wrote.

"As I step into this next chapter of my life, I feel both excited and a little nervous, but I'm ready."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Woodman-Wickliffe, a twice World Player of the Year, bows out with a slew of records, including the most tries in World Cups (22) and the most for New Zealand.

She became the first New Zealander, man or woman, to notch up 50 tries in tests when she scored against Japan at the World Cup last year.