Newcastle agree fee to sign Trippier from Atletico
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 3, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

05 Jan 2022 06:14AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 06:24AM)
Newcastle United have agreed a fee of £12 million (US$16 million) with Atletico Madrid to sign England international fullback Kieran Trippier, multiple media reports said on Tuesday.

It will be Newcastle's first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners, who have been expected to flex their financial muscle in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old must still undergo a medical examination, before reuniting with manager Eddie Howe, who signed the right-back from Manchester City for Burnley in January 2012.

Trippier moved from Turf Moor to Tottenham Hotspur and then Spain, where he helped Atletico to last season’s LaLiga title.

He has won 35 caps for England.

Source: Reuters

