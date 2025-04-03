Isak takes goal tally to 20 as Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1

NEWCASTLE, England :Alexander Isak scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season and Sandro Tonali fired a stunning winner as Newcastle United beat Brentford 2-1 at St James' Park on Wednesday to boost their bid for a Champions League place.

Isak reached his milestone for the second season in a row by prodding home Jacob Murphy's cross from close range in first- half stoppage time after reported Newcastle transfer target Bryan Mbeumo slipped up.

Swedish striker Isak had earlier squandered a golden opportunity by crossing to Harvey Barnes, whose header was ruled offside, instead of shooting directly in a rare moment of indecision.

Mbeumo equalised from the penalty spot in the 66th minute by sending Nick Pope the wrong way for his 15th goal of the campaign but Tonali struck in the 74th with a superb strike from near the right-hand touchline.

Brentford pressed to the end and came close in extra time in a nervy finish for the home crowd.

Newcastle, playing for the first time since their landmark League Cup triumph at Wembley, are now fifth on 50 points - one behind champions Manchester City and with a game in hand.

Brentford are 11th on 41.