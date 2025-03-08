Newcastle boss Howe expects Isak to be fit for League Cup final

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak limped off in their last match against Brighton & Hove Albion but manager Eddie Howe played down fears of an injury and has said the Swede should be available for the League Cup final against Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Sweden international's availability is a huge relief for Newcastle, who are pushing for a European spot and have the chance to win their first major trophy since 1955 when they face holders Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

Newcastle were already set to be without Anthony Gordon after the winger received a red card for violent conduct in their 2-1 home loss by Brighton in the FA Cup fifth-round on Sunday, as well as defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman through injury.

"Alex is fine. Sunday, when he came off, he was feeling a bit fatigued towards the end of the game, some tightness in his body, so we withdrew him. He has trained every day and he's good," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"Fingers crossed, yeah," he replied when asked if Isak could play Monday's Premier League game at West Ham United and the League Cup final. "If he is fit, he will play because that is the best way to get him in the best physical condition for future games.

"Footballers are finely tuned athletes and when they are ready to play they have to play. You have to give them that opportunity."

Despite being under contract until 2028, Isak, who has scored 22 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season for Newcastle, has been linked with a move to top European clubs including fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal.

Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League standings, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after 27 matches.

"I understand the intense sort of speculation and spotlight on him, but the best thing we can do is just relax and let him play his football," Howe said.