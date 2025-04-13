Logo
Newcastle boss Howe to miss Man United clash through illness, club says
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2025 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS../File Photo

13 Apr 2025 12:23AM
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss Sunday's Premier League game at home to Manchester United as he was kept in hospital on Friday after feeling unwell for a number of days, the club said in a statement.

"Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care," Newcastle said on Saturday.

"(Assistant managers) Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff."

Howe, 47, took over at Newcastle in 2021 and helped them win the League Cup last month, their first major trophy since 1969.

Source: Reuters
