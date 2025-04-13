Newcastle boss Howe to miss Man United clash through illness, club says

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss Sunday's Premier League game at home to Manchester United as he was kept in hospital on Friday after feeling unwell for a number of days, the club said in a statement.

"Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care," Newcastle said on Saturday.

"(Assistant managers) Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff."

Howe, 47, took over at Newcastle in 2021 and helped them win the League Cup last month, their first major trophy since 1969.